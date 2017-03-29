New Project Neon Mobile App Helps You Track I-15 Road Work

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – In this new digital and quick age we live in, there’s an app for just about everything. It appears to be no different for Las Vegas construction projects.
The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) recently unveiled its Project Neon mobile phone and tablet app for use with Apple and Android products.
Project Neon is a massive, nearly $1 billion, 3.7-mile long widening of Interstate 15 from the U.S. 95 interchange to Sahara Avenue.
It broke ground in April 2016.
The free downloadable app features an interactive project map displaying detailed traffic closures and construction activity.
“This is the department’s first mobile app,” said NDOT spokesman Tony Illia. “It’s a significant commitment toward keeping the public informed about Project Neon. We realize the importance of embracing new digital media tools and techniques for effectively communicating with residents and visitors,” he said.
The app also features project facts, photos, videos, and schedule milestones as well as helpful links, contact information and social media activity. The also offers real time push notifications for major project activities and traffic impacts.