Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

New Project Neon Mobile App Helps You Track I-15 Road Work

March 29, 2017 12:42 PM By Fred Halstied
Filed Under: infrastructure, NDOT, Nevada Department of Transportation, project neon, traffic

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – In this new digital and quick age we live in, there’s an app for just about everything. It appears to be no different for Las Vegas construction projects.

The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) recently unveiled its Project Neon mobile phone and tablet app for use with Apple and Android products.

Project Neon is a massive, nearly $1 billion, 3.7-mile long widening of Interstate 15 from the U.S. 95 interchange to Sahara Avenue.

It broke ground in April 2016.

The free downloadable app features an interactive project map displaying detailed traffic closures and construction activity.

“This is the department’s first mobile app,” said NDOT spokesman Tony Illia. “It’s a significant commitment toward keeping the public informed about Project Neon. We realize the importance of embracing new digital media tools and techniques for effectively communicating with residents and visitors,” he said.

The app also features project facts, photos, videos, and schedule milestones as well as helpful links, contact information and social media activity. The also offers real time push notifications for major project activities and traffic impacts.

 

 

More from Fred Halstied
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia