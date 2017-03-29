Police: Man Crushed Under Box Truck May Have Suffered Medical Episode

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A man may have suffered a medical episode just before he fell into a Las Vegas roadway under the wheels of a large box truck Tuesday, according to authorities.
The accident happened near the intersection of Main Street and Owens Avenue just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
Witnesses told investigators the 57-year-old man appeared to faint or pass out as he stood on the southeast corner of the intersection, waiting to cross the street.
The intersection light turned green as the man fell into the roadway under the rear wheels of a Ford F750 box truck, which had stopped at the intersection for the red light.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not immediately released pending family notification.
The driver of the truck remained and cooperated with investigators and showed no signs of impairment.
The collision remains under investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section.