Nevada Congresswoman Co-Sponsors Religious Threats Bill

March 29, 2017 1:17 PM By Fred Halstied
WASHINGTON, DC (KXNT) – A new measure is being discussed in the U.S. House of Representatives that would increase penalties for people who are caught making threats against religious centers, or places of worship.

Nevada Congresswoman Jacky Rosen is co-sponsoring the potential legislation, which would impose a ten-year prison sentence for anyone convicted of making false bomb threats.

The bill comes in the wake of various hate crimes at Jewish community centers around the United States, including some threats made in Nevada.

Rosen says recent bomb threats aimed at the Jewish Community Center of Southern Nevada turned out to be a hoax, and swastikas have been etched at Vegas’ Mexican consulate and a local synagogue.

 

