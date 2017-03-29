Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Man Who Slipped Cuffs in California Caught in Vegas

March 29, 2017 8:54 AM
Filed Under: Charles Brown, fugitive caught, Las Vegas news, Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect who slipped out of handcuffs and escaped from the back seat of a patrol car in Southern California has been caught in Nevada.

San Bernardino County sheriff’s officials say 31-year-old Charles Brown was arrested Tuesday in Las Vegas.

Brown was originally taken into custody Sunday in Victorville, California, on suspicion of transporting narcotics. Before he could be brought inside a police station he managed to wriggle out of the cuffs and get out of the parked car.

