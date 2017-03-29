Henderson Cops Arrest 2 in ‘Jugging’ Robbery Spree

HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – Henderson authorities are warning the public to stay alert to the trending crime known as jugging after arresting two men in connection with a string of recent jugging robberies.
Cedric Ray Henderson, 27, and Ladarian Glenn, 25, were arrested on Feb. 22 on numerous counts of burglary for carrying off at least five such robberies in the local area, a Henderson Police statement reported.
Investigators said Henderson and Glenn would spot victims leaving a bank or business carrying a bank bag or bank envelope, follow those victims to their next destination, watch as the victim stashed the bag under a seat or in their vehicle trunk, then smash the vehicle’s window and make off with the bag.
The crime of jugging — a nickname for a bank bag — had become prominent in Houston, Tex., the original home of both Henderson and Glenn.
“We saw a number of incidents since last summer and knew that there would be another round of victims if we didn’t stop these suspects,” Henderson Police Chief Patrick Moers said. “It was the good work of Henderson Police officers who caught the suspects to hold them accountable for what they have done.”
Moers said officers saw a suspicious vehicle traveling through several bank parking lots as part of their surveillance into the crimes. After determining the vehicle with tinted windows was rented, police confronted the suspects and found burglary tools in the vehicle.
Henderson and Glenn, 25 were booked into the Henderson Detention Center on numerous felony and gross misdemeanor counts of burglary, attempted burglary and possession of burglary tools.
Anyone with information about the case was asked to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911.