Trump Declares Major Disaster for Nevada Flood Victims

March 28, 2017 11:53 AM
Filed Under: disaster relief, Donald Trump, Douglas County, flood relief, Nevada news, Reno, Washoe County

RENO, Nev. (AP) — President Donald Trump has declared a major disaster across much of northern Nevada trying to recover from a severe winter full of floods and mudslides.

The White House said in a statement Tuesday the declaration will make federal disaster assistance available to Washoe and Douglas counties around Reno and Carson City, as well as north-central Nevada’s Humboldt County and Elko County stretching to the Utah line.

The declaration includes reservation lands of the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California, and the South Fork Band of Te-Moak Tribe of Western Shoshone in Elko County. Federal funding also will be available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

The winter has been one of wettest on record across much of northern Nevada, with more than 58 feet of snow atop the Mount Rose ski resort southwest of Reno.

