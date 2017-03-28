Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Settlement Approved In Dog’s Shooting Death

March 28, 2017 12:36 PM By Fred Halstied
Filed Under: Las Vegas, Metro, Metro's Fiscal Affairs Committee, shooting

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – It’s a case that a lot of people don’t remember. After all it’s eight years old. After all that time, it’s finally settled.

Las Vegas police officials have approved a $200,000 settlement in the shooting death of a dog.

The lawsuit against Metro Police claimed five officers burst into a valley home and shot a pit bull in the face in 2009. Officials however argued the officers had probable cause to believe a burglary was taking place.

The settlement by Metro’s Fiscal Affairs Committee was approved before a second trial was set to begin.

Police have admitted no wrong doing in the case.

 

 

 

