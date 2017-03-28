Settlement Approved In Dog’s Shooting Death

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – It’s a case that a lot of people don’t remember. After all it’s eight years old. After all that time, it’s finally settled.
Las Vegas police officials have approved a $200,000 settlement in the shooting death of a dog.
The lawsuit against Metro Police claimed five officers burst into a valley home and shot a pit bull in the face in 2009. Officials however argued the officers had probable cause to believe a burglary was taking place.
The settlement by Metro’s Fiscal Affairs Committee was approved before a second trial was set to begin.
Police have admitted no wrong doing in the case.