Officials: Vegas Airport Traffic Slightly Down in February

March 28, 2017 8:43 AM
Las Vegas, McCarran International Airport, passenger traffic

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Slightly fewer passengers arrived and departed from McCarran International Airport this February compared with a year earlier.

Transportation authorities on Monday said the airport clocked 3.4 million passengers in February. They attributed the difference of almost 12,000 passengers over the year to 2016 being a leap year.

Of the passengers that walked through McCarran last month, more than 3.1 million traveled in domestic flights, while almost 246,000 traveled in international flights.

Southwest Airlines continued to be the busiest carrier at the airport, transporting more than a third of all of McCarran’s passengers in February. The second busiest airline was American Airlines with over 335,000 passengers.

The Clark County Department of Aviation says the airport has tallied 7.1 million passengers through February. McCarran handled 47.4 million passengers in 2016.

