Man In Wheelchair Hit, Killed in Pahrump

PAHRUMP, NV (KXNT) – A man in a motorized wheelchair was hit and killed by a car in Pahrump, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.
Troopers said that 27-year old Trevor Bengston from Pahrump was operating a motorized wheelchair outside of a marked crosswalk on South Blagg Road south of SR 372 last Thursday. As a white 1999 GMC 1500 pick up truck traveled northbound on Blagg Road, Bengston crossed the center line, entered the northbound travel lane into the path of the truck and was hit.
Bengston was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the GMC pickup remained on scene and cooperated with investigators. Speed and impairment do not appear to be factors in the this crash.
NHP said this marks the Southern Command’s 15th fatal crash of 2017.