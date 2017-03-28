Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Drought, Demand Push Nevada Toward Stricter Rural Well Limit

March 28, 2017 4:48 PM
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s top water official is asking state lawmakers for greater discretion to limit well water at rural homes.

A panel of state senators on Tuesday took up two bills developed in response to drying-up water wells across arid Nevada.

Senate Bill 272 would let the state engineer put a lower cap how much water can be drawn from private wells drilled in the future.

Senate Bill 271 would protect water for households and livestock during drought restrictions.

State Engineer Jason King says one in five private wells are in areas where his office has approved more water rights than there is water available. They’re at risk of drying up.

Restrictions are geared at sustaining the critical resource.

Residents argue they should not be punished for the government’s miscalculation.

