Democrats to Push for Nevada State Workers Union

March 28, 2017 8:50 AM
Filed Under: Nevada legislature, Nevada news, workers union

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Democrats want to give state employees the ability to organize and negotiate work conditions.

Private employees and certain workers paid by local governments including teachers and police can unionize.

But Nevada is among more than 28 states that prohibit state workers from collective bargaining.

Senate Bill 486 would allow those employees to band together and negotiate wages, overtime, vacation days and leave provisions.

State information technicians, tax examiners, conservationists, secretaries, some corrections officers and highway patrollers are among the myriad state workers who would be covered.

The proposal could be a rallying point for Democrats at the Legislature.

It would face a steep hurdle at the desk of Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval.

