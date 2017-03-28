Best Upcoming Charity Events In Las Vegas

By Sharon Damon Charity is alive and well and living in Vegas. If you want to help others and enjoy the process, please feel free to run, walk, golf or imbibe to benefit those in the community who need help. Whether you can afford to help in a big way – with or without sponsorship – or can participate in a big-ticket event, you can choose your charity and know you are helping those in need.

Bowling For Babies Tournament

4500 W. Tropicana Ave.

Las Vegas, Nevada 89103

www.bowlingforbabies 4500 W. Tropicana Ave.Las Vegas, Nevada 89103 Date: April 29, 2017 from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. On Saturday, April 29, 2017, the Orleans Arena will host the 2nd annual March of Dimes “Bowling for Babies” tournament. This March of Dimes Fundraiser supports the health and well-being of babies. Team registration (4 members) costs $100.00 per adult and $30.00 per child, with late registration costing $125.00 per person. Tickets can be purchased online. Related: Top Community Gardens in Las Vegas

Autism Race For Hope & Fun Walk

Town Square

6605 S. Las Vegas Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89119

(702) 269-5000

www.grantagiftfoundation.org

Date: April 29, 2017 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Town Square6605 S. Las Vegas Blvd.Las Vegas, NV 89119(702) 269-5000Date: April 29, 2017 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. This 8th Annual 5K Race for Hope benefits Grant A Gift Autism Foundation. It’s a morning of fun, fitness and fundraising that takes place during National Autism Awareness Month, supporting those with autism who live in Nevada. Participants can enjoy the run and fun walk, raffles, activities for kids, health and family resource fair, entertainment and even more, so register early individually, with your family or with your friends and gather some sponsors to make your contribution even greater.

An Affair Of The Art

Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa

11011 W. Charleston Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89135

(702) 797-7777

www.stjude.org Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa11011 W. Charleston Blvd.Las Vegas, NV 89135(702) 797-7777 Date: May 6 from 6 to 10 p.m. This black tie affair embodies the elegant luxury of Las Vegas, while giving to a great cause. An Affair of the Art supports St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital with fine dining, cocktails, live entertainment and a silent auction. Rub shoulders with the who’s who of Las Vegas and pick up a one-of-a-kind piece of art created by the children at St. Jude.