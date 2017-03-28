Best Upcoming Charity Events In Las Vegas

Charity is alive and well and living in Vegas. If you want to help others and enjoy the process, please feel free to run, walk, golf or imbibe to benefit those in the community who need help. Whether you can afford to help in a big way – with or without sponsorship – or can participate in a big-ticket event, you can choose your charity and know you are helping those in need.
4500 W. Tropicana Ave.
Las Vegas, Nevada 89103
www.bowlingforbabies
Date: April 29, 2017 from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.
On Saturday, April 29, 2017, the Orleans Arena will host the 2nd annual March of Dimes “Bowling for Babies” tournament. This March of Dimes Fundraiser supports the health and well-being of babies. Team registration (4 members) costs $100.00 per adult and $30.00 per child, with late registration costing $125.00 per person. Tickets can be purchased online.
Related: Top Community Gardens in Las Vegas
Town Square
6605 S. Las Vegas Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89119
(702) 269-5000
www.grantagiftfoundation.org
Date: April 29, 2017 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.
This 8th Annual 5K Race for Hope benefits Grant A Gift Autism Foundation. It’s a morning of fun, fitness and fundraising that takes place during National Autism Awareness Month, supporting those with autism who live in Nevada. Participants can enjoy the run and fun walk, raffles, activities for kids, health and family resource fair, entertainment and even more, so register early individually, with your family or with your friends and gather some sponsors to make your contribution even greater.
Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa
11011 W. Charleston Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89135
(702) 797-7777
www.stjude.org
Date: May 6 from 6 to 10 p.m.
This black tie affair embodies the elegant luxury of Las Vegas, while giving to a great cause. An Affair of the Art supports St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital with fine dining, cocktails, live entertainment and a silent auction. Rub shoulders with the who’s who of Las Vegas and pick up a one-of-a-kind piece of art created by the children at St. Jude.
TopGolf Las Vegas
4627 Koval Lane
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 261-0494 ext 222
www.miracleflights.org/swings-for-wings
Date: May 25, 2017 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Join this totally unique fundraiser as you meet on the links overlooking Las Vegas to support a most worthwhile charity, sponsored by Miracle Flights. This twist on the classic charity gold tournament will feature a delicious Texas BBQ dinner, two-drink tickets (or you may add bottle service at an additional cost), a prize bag plus golf with clubs included in the ticket with a beautiful view of the Strip as you golf. The recipients will be the children who struggle to reach long-distance medical care and the flight crews who provide the service.