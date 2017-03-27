Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Two Female Inmates Walk Away From Southern Nevada Camp

March 27, 2017 10:53 AM
Filed Under: Danielle First, detention camp, Krystal Smith, Las Vegas news

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Officials say two female inmates walked away from a southern Nevada detention camp.

The Nevada Department of Corrections says 32-year-old Krystal Smith and 22-year-old Danielle First left the camp Sunday. The women were last seen wearing blue and white clothing.

Smith was serving an 18-48 month sentence for attempted possession of a stolen vehicle. First was serving a 12-48 month sentence for grand larceny.

Smith is 5 feet 2 inches tall, 125 pounds with hazel eyes, dark hair and a fair complexion. She has tattoos on her neck that read Mrs. Romero, Sabrina and K.

First is 5 feet 6 inches tall with green eyes, brown hair and a fair complexion. She has tattoos on her right forearm, left upper arm and back of her neck.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia