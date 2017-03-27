Two Female Inmates Walk Away From Southern Nevada Camp

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Officials say two female inmates walked away from a southern Nevada detention camp.
The Nevada Department of Corrections says 32-year-old Krystal Smith and 22-year-old Danielle First left the camp Sunday. The women were last seen wearing blue and white clothing.
Smith was serving an 18-48 month sentence for attempted possession of a stolen vehicle. First was serving a 12-48 month sentence for grand larceny.
Smith is 5 feet 2 inches tall, 125 pounds with hazel eyes, dark hair and a fair complexion. She has tattoos on her neck that read Mrs. Romero, Sabrina and K.
First is 5 feet 6 inches tall with green eyes, brown hair and a fair complexion. She has tattoos on her right forearm, left upper arm and back of her neck.