Police: Man Shot, Killed Through Apartment Window

March 27, 2017 9:31 AM
Filed Under: fatal shooting, Hacienda Avenue, Las Vegas news, LVMPD

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A man was killed after being shot several times through a Las Vegas apartment window early Sunday, according to authorities.

Officers responding to calls about gunfire arrived at the complex on the 1200 block of Hacienda Avenue around 1:15 a.m., a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.

Police found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds inside an apartment. The victim was taken to Sunrise Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. The victim’s identity was not immediately released pending family notification.

Investigators determined the victim was shot through the apartment’s window. The suspect then fled the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521.

