Police: 1 Held, Others Sought in Bellagio Store Heist

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Police have identified a captured suspect and are seeking three others in connection with the smash-and-grab burglary at a store inside Bellagio casino resort on the Las Vegas Strip early Saturday, according to authorities.

Investigators said 20-year-old Sebastian Gonzalez is one of four men wearing dark suits and animal masks who used sledge hammers to smash the glass doors to the closed Tesorini Rolex retailer at the Bellagio Hotel and Casino just before 1 a.m. Saturday, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.

The suspects then smashed several jewelry cases and grabbing property inside before leaving the store and heading to a parked vehicle in the casino’s parking garage. A security guard interrupted the escape, forcing the suspects to flee on foot. Two attempts were made to carjack other motorists, but no vehicle was taken and no one was hurt.

Gonzalez was apprehended before making it onto Las Vegas Boulevard, while the other three suspects were all able to leave the area.

Police initially believed shots were fired during the break-in based on witness accounts, but investigators later determined the sound was glass breaking and no shots were fired.

Officer Larry Hadfield said Monday that investigators are reviewing casino security video.

Gonzalez was transported to the Clark County Detention Center and booked on counts including armed robbery and burglary as well as conspiracy charges.

Two other suspects could only be described as men of unknown race, one wearing a white cat mask and the other wearing a panda mask. The fourth suspect could only be described as male.

Anyone with any information about the case was asked to call the LVMPD Central Robbery Section at 702-828-3591.