Officials Mark Opening of New Nevada Supreme Court Building

March 27, 2017 1:44 PM
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Officials are marking the opening of a new Nevada Supreme Court building in downtown Las Vegas that has offices and chambers for state high court justices and appellate judges, and a larger courtroom for arguments.

Elected and court officials took part in the Monday event at the two-story white marble-faced structure, which has elements modeled after buildings including the U.S. Supreme Court.

Court employees moved in several weeks ago, and justices are expected to hear arguments April 3 in the new 72-seat courtroom.

The 26,000-square-foot building was built by EHB Companies. It increases space for the courts, which moved from the 17th floor of the nearby Clark County Regional Justice Center.

Justice James Hardesty projects that the new lease will save about $500,000 in rent over 10 years.

