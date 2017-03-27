Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Listen to Win Dinner with Alan Stock!

March 27, 2017 10:15 AM
Filed Under: alan stock, contest, Giveaway, listen and win, paymon's, Paymon's Mediterranean Cafe and Lounge

People catch Alan Stock everywhere around town and they’ve always got questions about news, politics, current events and the show in general. Now’s your chance to spend an evening with Alan, fantastic company, strong discussion, and great food!

Paymon’s Mediterranean Café & Lounge presents: Dinner With Alan! Listen all week to win a $25 gift card to Paymon’s Mediterranean Café & Lounge. One grand prize winner and guest will have dinner with Alan and his wife!

*Ask Alan questions about current events
*Ask about local happenings
*Ask about Alan’s recent trip to Israel
*Ask whatever’s on your mind!

