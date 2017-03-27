Fire Guts Kitchen of Popular Vegas Restaurant

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – No one was injured, but a popular northwest Las Vegas restaurant sustained heavy damage after a two-alarm fire started in the kitchen Sunday morning, authorities said.

The blaze broke out in the Roadrunner Saloon bar and restaurant on the 900 block of North Buffalo Drive around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue spokesman Tim Szymanski said.

Crews responding to 911 calls responded to find heavy smoke coming from the roof as well as inside the single story building.

The fire grew to two alarms to help bring additional support to firefighting efforts, which were hampered by the smoky conditions, Szymanski said.

It took firefighters about 15 minutes to bring the fire under control.

Investigators determined the blaze started inside a wall in the restaurant’s kitchen before spreading to the attic, Szymanski said.

Witnesses said someone came inside and reported the smoke to restaurant employees, who evacuated the building. By the time the restaurant was emptied, workers returned to find the kitchen area on fire.

No one was injured in the blaze. The fire gutted the kitchen area of the building snd left heavy smoke damage throughout the dining area. Damage was estimated at $250,000.