Early Voting For Henderson Election Ends Friday

March 27, 2017 2:52 PM By Fred Halstied
HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – If you live in Henderson, you only have four more days to cast a ballot for early voting for the Henderson Municipal Primary Elections. Early voting is available at City Hall, Galleria at Sunset and neighborhood voting centers through Friday. A list of early voting neighborhood sites and dates is available at VoteHendersonNV.com.

“I encourage voters to take advantage of the convenience of our early voting program,” said City Clerk Sabrina Mercadante. “Residents can vote at any of the locations throughout the city. Please check online for the location that is the most convenient for you,” she said.

The ballot includes both Henderson Mayor and the Ward 3 City Council seat. There are seven candidates seeking the office of Mayor and three candidates competing in the race for the Ward 3 City Council seat.

If you’re a registered voter and you miss the early voting period, fret not, because you can still vote on Primary Election Day. It’s Tuesday, April 4. Polls open on April 4 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and voters may cast their ballots at any of the nine vote centers located throughout Henderson on Election Day.

 

