7 Candidates For Henderson Mayor Debate Monday

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Seven candidates are vying to become Mayor of Henderson, and they’re debating Monday at the Henderson Convention Center.
KXNT’s Alan Stock is hosting and the moderator. This Mayoral debate is part of Monday’s Alan Stock show and the debate is taking place during Alan’s time slot from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The seven candidates running for mayor are candidates Debra March, Rick Workman, Crystal Hendrickson, Angelo R. Gomez, Anthony S. Csuzi, Eddie Hamilton and Jerry Sakura.
The debate is at the Emerald Island Casino and is also being co-hosted by Tim Brooks, who is the Chairman of the Henderson Chamber of Commerce.