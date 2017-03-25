Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Gunshots Fired in Burglary of Store in Bellagio

March 25, 2017 9:53 AM
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say they are investigating a burglary at a high-end retail store inside the Bellagio Hotel and Casino.

Police said in a statement Saturday that a preliminary investigation suggests that at least three people entered the store and one of them fired gunshots. No one was injured and a suspect was taken into custody.

Authorities say initial reports indicated there was an active shooter but that proved to be false. Parts of the casino property are closed as police investigate.

  1. Gene Easley says:
    March 25, 2017 at 10:33 am

    Better to be a homeless person in the street than commit a crime to “get rich quick” and spend the next 20 years in prison for robbing a jewelry store in a casino.

