Vegas Strip Shooting, Standoff Leaves 1 Dead, Gunman Arrested

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A busy portion of the Las Vegas Strip was shut down Saturday afternoon as police worked to end a standoff situation with a man barricaded on a Regional Transit bus following a shooting that left one person dead and another wounded, according to authorities.

Las Vegas Boulevard was closed between Flamingo Road and Harmon Avenue following the shooting that happened on the bus in front of the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on the 3700 block of Las Vegas Boulevard around 10:48 a.m. Saturday, Las Vegas Metro Police spokesman Larry Hadfield said.

Hadfield said two victims of the shooting were transported to University Medical Center, where one was pronounced dead a short time later. University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen said the surviving victim was in fair condition Saturday afternoon.

The male gunman remained on the bus while members of the LVMPD SWAT team as well as tactical and hostage negotiations officers worked to end the standoff. The situation concluded around 3:20 p.m. when the gunman surrendered without incident.

Hadfield said there was no immediately known motive behind the shooting and there was no shooting or imminent danger present at any point inside any of the surrounding casinos on the Strip. Hadfield said the casino properties in the area have been cooperating by keeping people from exiting through their front doors onto the Strip.

Police said they believe the armed man on the bus is the only suspect and that they have ruled out terrorism or any relationship to an earlier robbery nearby that shut down a part of the Bellagio hotel-casino.