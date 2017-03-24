Professor Doesn’t Think Raiders Will Move To Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – It’s been on again, then off. Now, there is renewed optimism that the Oakland Raiders will move to the desert from the Bay Area.
However, a California professor is speculating the team will never move to the Vegas Valley.
Stanford University economics professor Roger Noll is questioning projections for the Oakland Raiders’ new home in Las Vegas, telling the San Jose Mercury News it’s “pretty close to zero” the team’s domed football stadium will meet its investment goals.
State officials estimate the nearly $2 billion venue would draw more than 450,000 new visitors to Vegas. Noll said it’s hard to believe that “half a million who would never visit Las Vegas would suddenly show up because of a football stadium.”
NFL owners could vote as early as Monday on whether to approve the Raiders’ relocation to the gaming city. At least 24 of the league’s 32 owners are needed to go forward. The meeting will be held in Phoenix.