Police: Vegas Cabbie Went to Victim’s Home After Sex Assault

March 24, 2017 1:46 PM
Filed Under: Abdul Based, cab driver sex assault, Las Vegas news

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say a Las Vegas cab driver went back to the customer he’d been accused of sexually assaulting while she was passed out, and offered her money, flowers and apologies after surveillance video footage of the incident surfaced.

The driver, 25-year-old Abdul Based, was arrested Friday.

He declined media interviews and his attorney Benjamin Durham, didn’t immediately respond to messages.

The March 6 incident wasn’t known until the Lucky Cab Company saw the video footage while searching for the woman’s cellphone.

A police report made public Thursday says the video shows the woman going in and out of consciousness as the driver repeatedly grabs her genitals while driving, even pulling over on the highway to move her to the front, and continuing the assault for five minutes in her driveway.

