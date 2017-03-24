Las Vegas Sign Goes Blue For Colorectal Cancer Awareness

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – It’s the second most common cause of cancer deaths in the United States. Friday, county commissioners and other representatives turned the “Welcome To Fabulous Las Vegas” sign blue in awareness of Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

“Unfortunately, colorectal cancer is one of the common causes of death for men and women in the United States,” Commissioner Mary Beth Scow said. “But like other cancers, the key to fighting this disease is early detection and treatment, many will beat this disease.”

The 5-year survival rate for people diagnosed with colorectal cancer is about 65 percent, but that survival rate is more than 90 percent for those fortunate enough to catch this cancer during its early stages.

“In the United States, more than 1.7 million people are living with colorectal cancer, and another 130,000 will be diagnosed with the disease this year,” said Commissioner Lawrence Weekly. “Thanks to advances in detection and treatment, many will beat this disease,” he said.

An estimated 3 out of every 100 colon cancers are caused by Lynch Syndrome, an inherited condition that increases a person’s risk of colon cancer by as much as 82 percent and increases a person’s risk of other cancers too.

County Commissioners and representatives from Lynch Syndrome International turned on blue light bulbs installed on the world famous welcome sign during a brief ceremony in front of the sign on Friday.