Cooking Fire Sets Off McCarran False Evacuation Call

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas airport officials say smoke from a restaurant grill triggered a false evacuation call at a terminal.
Officials say the smoke coming from 360 Burrito, a restaurant inside Terminal 1, at McCarran International Airport set off two smoke alarms, activating an evacuation message Thursday. Officials say they quickly told crew members and passengers that the area was safe. No flights were affected.
An airport spokeswoman says the smoke was caused by a ventilation hood not working properly.