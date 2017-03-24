Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Census Figures Show Clark County Continues To Grow

March 24, 2017 1:26 PM By Fred Halstied
LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – If you hate the vehicle and pedestrian traffic in Las Vegas or the numerous construction projects, then brace yourself for even more of it all.

Recent Census figures show Nevada’s largest county is getting more crowded. The Census Bureau said Clark County welcomed nearly 47,000 new residents between July 2015 and July 2016.

It’s the third-highest number of new arrivals in the nation after Arizona’s Maricopa County and Harris County in Texas, which includes the Houston area. The Las Vegas Valley is the 14th fastest-growing metro area by number and 25th by percentage.

The state Demographer’s Office predicts Nevada will be home to 3 million people by July 2018.

Demographer Jeff Hardcastle said the Silver State is benefiting from what he calls a “natural increase” with migration from other states playing less of a role.

 

