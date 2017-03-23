Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Report: Raiders ‘Cautiously Optimistic’ On Relocation Vote

March 23, 2017 11:24 AM
Filed Under: Clark County Commission Chairman, Football, Las Vegas, Marc Badain, NFL, Oakland Raiders, phoenix, Sports, Steve Sisolak

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – You might say the Oakland Raiders are in the “red zone” and about to punch it in when it comes to the team re-locating from the Bay Area to Las Vegas.

The Oakland Raiders are “cautiously optimistic” about relocating to Las Vegas, according to published reports.

Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak met with team president Marc Badain Wednesday. Sisolak told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the Raiders are still lobbying for votes from fellow NFL owners and are taking “nothing for granted.” The two men also discussed such issues as using local labor to build a nearly two-billion-dollar domed football stadium.

NFL team owners begin four days of meetings in Phoenix this weekend and the Raiders’ relocation application is one of the top issues. At least 24 of the league’s 32 owners must approve the move from Oakland to Vegas. That vote could come either Monday or Tuesday.

