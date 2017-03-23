Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Low-Interest Loans Available for Washoe County Flood Victims

March 23, 2017 10:00 AM
Filed Under: flood loans, Nevada news, US Small Business Administration, Washoe County

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering low-interest federal disaster loans to businesses and residents affected by severe storms and flooding in Washoe County.

Gov. Brian Sandoval and state Emergency Management Chief Caleb Cage issued a statement Thursday urging flood victims to take advantage of the assistance.

Businesses can borrow up to $2 million for any combination of property damage or economic injury resulting from last month’s flooding.

Homeowners can borrow up to $200,000 to repair or replace their primary residence. Homeowners and renters also can get a loan for up to $40,000 to replace personal property.

Interested applicants should call the Small Business Administration at 800-659-2955, or apply on line at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia