Cops Seeks Persons of Interest in Vegas Strip Stabbing

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Police were search for three young black men following a fight and stabbing in an alleyway just off the Las Vegas Strip last weekend, according to authorities.

The confrontation happened in the south alleyway off the 3600 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard just after midnight early Sunday morning, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.

Investigators with the LVMPD Criminal Intelligence Section determined several young men got into an argument that ended when one man pulled a small knife and stabbed another man.

The victim suffered non life threatening injuries. The suspect and others involved in the fight all fled the scene.

Police were looking for three persons of interest in the case.

The first man was 5’9” to 6’0″ tall, weighing 160 to 180 lbs., with braided shoulder length hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black jeans.

The second man was approximately 6’2″ tall, weighing about 150 lbs., and was wearing a black vest, white long sleeve dress shirt, black pants, and sneakers.

The third man was 5’7″ to 5’9″ tall, weighing about 185 lbs. He was also wearing a black vest, white long sleeve dress shirt, black pants and sneakers. Detectives believe the second and third subjects may have been wearing a work uniform.

Anyone with any information about the case was asked to call the LVMPD Criminal Intelligence Section at 702-828-3251.