Vegas Jury Decides Death for Righetti in 2011 Rape-Murder

March 22, 2017 8:41 AM
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A jury has decided that a 24-year-old man should be put to death for the rape, murder and mutilation of a 15-year-old high school sophomore in a crime that shocked Las Vegas for its brutality in 2011.

Javier Righetti’s court-appointed attorney, Christy Craig, declined Wednesday to comment on the verdict that was read late Tuesday in Clark County District Court.

It makes Righetti the youngest of 83 people on Nevada’s death row, and it will be automatically appealed.

The same jury found Righetti guilty last week of capital murder.

The panel then heard evidence that Righetti also was wanted on an arrest warrant in Mexico in a rape case involving his cousin when he stabbed and burned Alyssa Otremba not far from her home in Las Vegas.

Righetti was 19 at the time.

His formal sentencing is set May 9.

