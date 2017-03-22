Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

UFC Star McGregor’s Fine for Vegas Pre-Bout Fracas Reduced

March 22, 2017 12:24 PM
Filed Under: Conor McGregor, Las Vegas news, nevada athletic commission, UFC

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada athletic officials have significantly reduced the penalty they imposed on UFC star Conor McGregor following a profanity-laced, bottle-throwing fracas with a rival during a pre-fight news conference in Las Vegas.

The Nevada Athletic Commission on Wednesday approved an agreement with McGregor that settled the disciplinary action with a $25,000 fine, 25 hours of community service and the state’s legal costs.

The penalty stems from an August press conference before a highly anticipated rematch between McGregor and Nate Diaz. McGregor and Diaz and members of their groups yelled at each other and eventually began hurling water bottles at one other.

The commission had previously set a $150,000 fine, half of which was meant to go toward an anti-bullying public service announcement.

McGregor’s attorney says the fine will be paid Wednesday.

