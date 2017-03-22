Police: Gunman Call at Summerlin Hospital was ‘False Alarm’

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A call about a man with a gun at a northwest Las Vegas hospital turned out to be unfounded, police said Wednesday.
No one was injured, no gun was actually seen and no shots were fired, police Officer Larry Hadfield said.
The call, which came in a little after 9:30 am. Wednesday was followed by a heavy police response. to what the department began handling as an active shooting incident at Summerlin Hospital and Medical Center.
The initial report was about a “suspicious person” who was thought to have a firearm, Hadfield said.
It was not immediately clear if anyone was taken into custody for questioning while police investigated the validity of the initial report.
Officer Michael Rodriguez called it a “false alarm” and said the hospital was returning to normal business.
Summerlin Hospital is about 12 miles northeast of downtown Las Vegas. It has 454 beds and several specialty services including surgery, orthopedics, a heart institute and children’s medical care. It is owned by Universal Health Services of King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.
Hospital spokeswoman Gretchen Papez referred to police a question about how the call originated.
