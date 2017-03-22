Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Lake Mead Parks Rangers Focus on Patrols After Fatal Crash

March 22, 2017 8:45 AM
Filed Under: fatal crash, Lake Mead, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Las Vegas news

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The National Park Service says its rangers are focusing on traffic safety patrols at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area after another fatal crash.

The most recent happened about 1 p.m. Tuesday, involving two motorcyclists.

One man died at the scene and the other died after being airlifted to a hospital.

Their identities haven’t been released, pending family notification.

The crash is being investigated.

At about the same time, another fatal crash involving eight vehicles happened just outside of the park on U.S. 93 near Dolan Springs, Arizona.

On Friday, a truck also rolled over at the park, killing a teenage Henderson boy.

The park said there’s a surge in traffic incidents each spring.

The traffic safety saturation patrols within its boundaries are an effort to reduce crashes.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia