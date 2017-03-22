Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Henderson Teacher Arrested for Indecent Contact with Students

March 22, 2017 2:13 PM
HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – A Henderson middle school science teacher faces indecency charges after allegedly having inappropriate discussions with three teenage girls in his class, according to police.

Jeffrey Shultz was arrested early Tuesday on three misdemeanor counts in connection with a February incident at Brown Middle School, a Henderson city statement reported.

Investigators said Shultz, 47, asked three 13 and 14-year-old female students to stay behind after class to speak with them on February 9. During that discussion, the girls told police that Shultz engaged in an inappropriate conversation that caused the girls to feel uncomfortable and threatened, according to authorities.

Henderson Police were contacted about the incident and investigated the girls’ claim, leading to the filing of annoyance, molestation and indecency toward a minor charges against Shultz.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911.

