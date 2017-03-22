Cops: Vegas Cab Driver Sexually Assaulted Passenger

Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

March 22, 2017 11:35 AM
LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A cab driver was arrested after video surveillance allegedly showed the man sexually assaulting a woman in his vehicle, according to police.

Abdul Based was arrested Friday for the crime that happened on March 8, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.

Authorities said the investigation was launched after Lucky Cab Company of Nevada received a call from a woman who said she left her phone in Based’s car.

A review of surveillance footage by company officials showed Based, 25, sexually assaulted the passenger while she was incapacitated, prompting Lucky Cab to report the incident to police.

Based remained held at the Clark County Detention Center facing one count of sexual assault.

Investigators also asked anyone who feels they may also have been victimized by Based to call the LMVPD Sex Crimes Bureau at 702-828-3421.

