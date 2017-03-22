Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Australian Woman Launched Run In Vegas Valley

March 22, 2017 4:25 PM By Fred Halstied
Filed Under: Las Vegas, Mina Guli, springs preserve, vegas valley, water, World Water Day

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – You normally hear about running water. Now one woman is running for water.

Australian ultra-marathon runner Mina Guli began her global run in Las Vegas. She’s hoping to raise awareness on water conservation. Wednesday is World Water Day.

Wednesday morning Guli began a nearly 1,100 mile run at the Springs Preserve, taking her from the Vegas Valley to six continents, along six rivers in six weeks.

“Las Vegas is a leader in innovation in the water sector,” said Guli. “You guys are doing a huge amount to reduce your water consumption. You use a very small amount of water for the people in Las Vegas. I’m completely astonished and I wanted to tell the ‘Vegas Story’ to the world,” Guli said.

Last year Guli ran across seven deserts on seven continents to focus on global water scarcity.

She expects to log a total of 130 miles in and around Las Vegas. She’ll run to the Colorado River and Lake Mead through Sunday, before departing for the Amazon River in Brazil, then on to the Murray River in Australia, then the Yangtze in China, and the Nile River in Northern Africa. Guli is slated to finish her adventure on the banks of the Thames in London on May 1.

Guli is the found of the non-proit firm Thirst, which is committed to water conservation. Her run is being sponsored by several private firms including Nike.

 

More from Fred Halstied
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia