Australian Woman Launched Run In Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – You normally hear about running water. Now one woman is running for water.
Australian ultra-marathon runner Mina Guli began her global run in Las Vegas. She’s hoping to raise awareness on water conservation. Wednesday is World Water Day.
Wednesday morning Guli began a nearly 1,100 mile run at the Springs Preserve, taking her from the Vegas Valley to six continents, along six rivers in six weeks.
“Las Vegas is a leader in innovation in the water sector,” said Guli. “You guys are doing a huge amount to reduce your water consumption. You use a very small amount of water for the people in Las Vegas. I’m completely astonished and I wanted to tell the ‘Vegas Story’ to the world,” Guli said.
Last year Guli ran across seven deserts on seven continents to focus on global water scarcity.
She expects to log a total of 130 miles in and around Las Vegas. She’ll run to the Colorado River and Lake Mead through Sunday, before departing for the Amazon River in Brazil, then on to the Murray River in Australia, then the Yangtze in China, and the Nile River in Northern Africa. Guli is slated to finish her adventure on the banks of the Thames in London on May 1.
Guli is the found of the non-proit firm Thirst, which is committed to water conservation. Her run is being sponsored by several private firms including Nike.