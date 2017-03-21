Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Woman Setting Out to Run 6 Rivers on 6 Continents in 6 Weeks

March 21, 2017 5:58 AM
Filed Under: Las Vegas news, Mina Guli, six runs on six continents, springs preserve, World Water Day

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A woman who runs long distances to raise awareness about water issues plans six runs along six rivers in six weeks on separate continents, beginning from Las Vegas to the Colorado River.

Mina Guli is due to mark World Water Day with a start Wednesday from the Springs Preserve. That’s the site of the original Las Vegas water source.

Her goal is to raise awareness about a United Nations Sustainable Development Goal, to ensure access to water and sanitation for everyone.

Guli also plans runs at the Amazon River in South America, the Murray-Darling Basin in Australia, the Yangtze in Asia, the Nile in Africa and the Thames in England.

A spokesman says Guli plans to log a little more than 1,000 miles in 40 days.

Last year, she ran seven deserts on seven continents.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia