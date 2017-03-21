Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

NHP: Drive High, Get A DUI

March 21, 2017 12:40 PM By Fred Halstied
Filed Under: "Zero Fatalities", Driving, DUI, impaired, Las Vegas, Nevada Highway Patrol, Public Information Officer, Trooper Chelsea Stuenkel

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – It was the experience of driving high while remaining stone cold sober to its dangers.

Members of the Las Vegas media were invited to Nevada Highway Patrol headquarters to see through marijuana-impaired goggles. Participants wearing the weed goggles were asked to drive a car, walk a straight line, pedal a bicycle and even drive go-karts with their impaired senses.

“We care about your use of marijuana once you get behind the wheel and drive,” said Trooper Chelsea Stuenkel, the Public Information Officer with the Nevada Highway Patrol. “Those using marijuana cannot judge their own level of impairment and need to understand that any amount of consumption puts people at a great risk of an impaired crash, injury and even death when behind the wheel,” she said.

From March 20 to April 11, the Zero Fatalities program will be reminding Nevadans to never risk marijuana impaired driving with an educational campaign. Part of the campaign includes Nevada’s first-ever marijuana impaired Public Service Announcement.

Though recreational use of marijuana is legal in Nevada, the use of marijuana prior to, or in the act of driving, is illegal and a serious crime. Those found driving high will be given a DUI. The average cost of a DUI is $10,000.

“Just like alcohol, if your plans involve marijuana, make sure you plan a safe and sober ride home,” said Stuenkel. “Never risk your life, or the lives of others by driving impaired,” she said.

Currently state law does not differentiate penalties for marijuana impaired driving from alcohol impaired driving. The penalties are the same regardless of the substance, or combination of substances.

 

More from Fred Halstied
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia