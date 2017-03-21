Nevada Population to Top 3 Million in 2018, State Projects

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada is adding people at a pace that should push the statewide population over 3 million by next year, but the growth is less the result of new residents moving in and more due to families staying and having children.
That’s according to a new report from Nevada State Demographer Jeff Hardcastle.
He said Tuesday the Silver State today has more than 2.9 million residents, with almost 75 percent of them living in Clark County and the Las Vegas area.
Statewide, the Nevada population increased by almost 56,000 last year.
More than 47,800 or nearly 86 percent of the increase was in Clark County.
Hardscatle says that as of 2015, more than 19 percent of the state population was foreign-born, and more than half of them aren’t U.S. citizens.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)