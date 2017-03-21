Henderson Police Put The Brakes On Speeders

HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – Another Southern Nevada law enforcement agency wrapped up its speeding enforcement efforts recently.
The Henderson Police Department along with Metro, stopped 435 cars in an effort to stop speeders in the valley. This was a recent Joining Forces enforcement effort that ran from March 1 through March 14.
Police used saturation patrols to target the area of Interstate 15 surrounding the recent NASCAR event. A total of 473 citations were issued to drivers for speeding as well as insurance and registration violations.
“The average speed of cars stopped was between 85 to 90 miles per hour however, there were several drivers who were given tickets for driving more than 100 miles per hour,” said Henderson Police Chief Patrick Moers. Chief Moers encouraged drivers to keep the speeding on the track and off the highway.
The Henderson Police Department received $203,000 in federal funding through the Nevada Department of Public Safety to use for the Joining Forces campaign.