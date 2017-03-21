Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

HazMat Team Responds To Truck Accident

March 21, 2017 5:44 PM By Fred Halstied
LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – At first it was believed to be just a routine accident jamming up the intersection of W. Cheyenne Avenue and N. Grand Canyon Drive on Tuesday morning. Then local firefighters learned there were chemicals on the truck involved in the crash.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to a car crash around 8:30 Tuesday morning. When firefighters arrived, they found a small truck on its side in the intersection.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, the truck hit a car with a woman inside. There was one person in the truck, the driver. Both drivers were checked by paramedics on scene and released. The driver of the truck told firefighters at the scene there were some chemicals in the rear of the truck. After firefighters checked the air inside the truck with electronic air monitoring equipment, it indicated that there might be a possible leak. Before the truck could be righted, the chemicals had to be secured.

The LVFR Hazardous Materials Response team responded as well as a number of other support cars and personnel. A total of 35 personnel with 15 vehicles responded.

All roads leading to the intersection were closed and a few nearby residents and a school were told to stay put and not come out for awhile.

When firefighters entered the truck, they found only one plastic bottle of Acetone leaking in the truck. It was secured by HazMat team members. No other problems were found.

The truck is used to carry tools and equipment used at construction sites.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

 

