Cops Seek Four in Armed Robbery Street Attack

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Police are searching for two men and two women who jumped out of a vehicle and robbed a couple following an argument earlier this month, according to authorities.
The confrontation happened on the 4100 block of East Cincinnati Avenue in the late evening hours of March 9, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
According to the victims, the pair were walking along the street when they exchanged words with four people in a passing vehicle. The vehicle circled back and a man jumped out of the front passenger seat with a black semi-automatic firearm and order the male victim to get on the ground. The suspect robbed the victim of personal items, while two women in the back seat got out and attacked the female victim, taking her necklace and house keys.
The male suspect is described as dark-skinned, between 24 and 27 years old with dreadlocks, standing 5’8″ and weighing about 190 pounds. Both female suspects were described as dark-skinned women between 20 to 30 years old, with one wearing a light-colored wig, the second wearing a dark-colored wig.
Images of the two women were captured on surveillance video.
Anyone with information about the attack was asked to call the LVMPD Northeast Area Command Patrol Investigations Section at 702-828-7355.