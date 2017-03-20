Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Vegas Driver in Deadly 2-Vehicle Crash in New Mexico

March 20, 2017 10:59 AM
ALGODONES, N.M. (AP) — Sandoval County authorities say a passenger was killed in a nearly head-on crash of two vehicles on a curvy section of an Interstate 25 frontage road in the Algodones area.

The Sheriff’s Office says 63-year-old Diane Schuler of Placitas was killed and the drivers of the two vehicles suffered non-life threatening injuries in the Friday crash.

Lt. Keith Elder said investigators determined that the speedometer of a northbound vehicle driven by 67-year-old Robert Rutschman of Las Vegas was stuck at 20 miles an hour over the posted speed before the collision with a southbound vehicle driven by 66-year-old Craig Gibbs of Placitas.

Schuler was a passenger in Gibbs’ vehicle.

