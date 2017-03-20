Republican Wants to Tax Renewable Energy Makers

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A Boulder City Republican is seeking a new state tax on renewable energy producers in Nevada.
Sen. Joseph Hardy is proposing the Department of Taxation set fees based on the amount of electricity a company or person generates from renewables in a year.
Department spokeswoman Stephanie Klapstein says the measure would enact the state’s first wholesale tax on electricity production.
Senate Bill 336 would tax the generation of biomass, fuel cell, geothermal, solar, wind and water power.
The measure comes as members of the Democratic majority push legislation to shift the state’s energy sources away from fossil fuels and toward renewables.
Hardy’s bill was introduced Monday in a flurry of new legislation being published ahead of a legislative deadline.