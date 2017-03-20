Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Republican Proposal Would Outlaw Sanctuary Cities in Nevada

March 20, 2017 2:45 PM
Filed Under: immigration reform, Nevada legislature, Nevada news, sanctuary cities

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A national debate over local governments’ role in immigration enforcement is playing out in the Nevada Legislature.

A Republican bill introduced Monday would prohibit city and county officials from discouraging law enforcement agencies from implementing federal immigration laws.

Sen. Michael Roberson’s Senate Bill 333 would require the state attorney general to investigate any complaint that a local government is refusing to detain people living in the country illegally.

The Senate minority leader’s proposal follows a White House initiative cracking down on so-called sanctuary cities.

Nevada Democrats are backing Senate Bill 223 to conversely prohibit local officers from rounding up immigrants.

Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval has said the Legislature is best suited to resolve the issue.

Roberson’s proposal was one of more than 100 bills being introduced Monday ahead of a legislative deadline.

