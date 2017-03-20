Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Jury Resumes Deliberations in War Machine-Porn Star Case

March 20, 2017 10:54 AM
Christy Mack, Corey Thomas, Jonathan Koppenhaver, Las Vegas news, sexual assault, trial, War Machine

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A jury in Las Vegas has resumed deliberating whether the former mixed martial arts fighter named War Machine is guilty of attempted murder and other charges in an attack on his porn star ex-girlfriend and her male friend in August 2014.

A court official says the jury resumed work Monday morning.

Jonathan Paul Koppenhaver could face life in state prison if he’s found guilty of the top counts, including kidnapping and sexual assault, in the beating of Christy Mack and Corey Thomas.

The Associated Press doesn’t usually identify victims of alleged sexual assault, but Mack gave permission to use her name.

The jury is considering 34 felonies, also including domestic battery, coercion and dissuading a witness from reporting a crime.

Koppenhaver did not testify during his two-week trial.

