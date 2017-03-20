Driver Dies At Scene Of Crash

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – An early Saturday morning crash kills a Las Vegas woman. Nevada Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 12:43 a.m. on the west bound side of the 215 west of North Ft. Apache Road overpass.
NHP investigators said the driver was traveling at a speed too fast for conditions and lost control of the 2007 Chevy Impala. The Chevy left the south road edge and slammed into the dirt median.
The driver over-corrected to the right causing the car to rotate clockwise and hit a construction barrel. The Chevy then overturned and the unrestrained driver was ejected. The Chevy came to rest on its wheels in the travel lanes of westbound 215.
The highway patrol said the driver, who was the only person in the car, was seriously hurt and died on the scene. The 21 year old female driver was later identified as Las Vegas resident, Iechondra Freeman.
Impairment is suspected and currently under investigation in this crash.
This is NHP Southern Commands 12th fatal crash, resulting in 13 lives lost.