Cops Seek Attacker Who Bit Off Victim’s Thumb in Vegas Fight

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Police are searching for a man who bit off a victim’s thumb during a violent confrontation earlier this year, according to authorities.
The attack happened on East Flamingo Road and South Eastern Avenue just before 8:30 p.m. on January 15, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
Detectives said the victim and the suspect got into an argument that escalated when the suspect started punching the victim. During the course of the fight, the suspect actually bit through and severed the victim’s right thumb.
The suspect caught on surveillance video is described as a dark-skinned man, approximately 25 to 30 years old, 5’7″ tall and weighing about 170 pounds.
Anyone with any information about the suspect was asked to call the LVMPD Southeast Area Command Patrol Investigations Section at 702-828-8242.