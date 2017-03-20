Best Ravioli In Las Vegas

Ravioli is a type of dumpling with a filling between two layers of thin pasta dough. As part of Italian cuisine, the choices of ravioli are plentiful in Southern Nevada with different sauces and fillings. Whether a plant-based, cheese or meat filling, these Mediterranean dumplings delight the palate. In Las Vegas, these are some of the best places to try some of the best ravioli.
Monte Carlo Resort and Casino
3770 Las Vegas Blvd. S.
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 730-7966
www.montecarlo.com
d.vino Italian Food and Wine Bar in the Monte Carlo Resort and Casino features Italian cuisine from the provinces of Umbria, Calabria, Lazio, Apulia and Basilicata. While many of the items on the menu are seasonal, favorites such as ravioli are still offered. Its Four Cheese Ravioli is made with a blend of with fresh mozzarella, ricotta cheese, mascarpone cheese and parmesan cheese filling with a spinach pasta topped with sauce made with Trebbiano wine and heirloom baby tomato and seasoned with fresh basil and oregano. Veal Ravioli combines veal with wild mushrooms, roasted baby onions, thyme, sherry and balsamic glazed shallots. Its Lobster & Shrimp Ravioli is filled with Maine lobster, shrimp, Ricotta and Grana Padano cheese and topped with a Cognac lobster cream sauce and chives. Its wine bar offers selections to pair with the meal and other choices include pizzas, salami bar and entrees.
JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa
221 N Rampart Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89145
(702) 869-8500
www.spiedini.com
Chef Gustav Mauler’s signature restaurant at the JW Marriott is Spiedini Ristorante featuring authentic Italian dishes with the chef’s special touch. Two ravioli dishes include Lobster Ravioli topped with a cognac and lobster sauce and Short Rib Ravioli topped with a creamy marjoram sauce and veal truffle glaze. A wine list compliments the ravioli meals along with dessert menu to complete the dining experience.
The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace
3500 Las Vegas Blvd. S.
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 735-4663
www.trevi-italian.com
Executive Chef Jose Navarro creates the menu for Trevi Italian Restaurant in The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace keeping favorites like ravioli. But with fresh ingredients, the chef features tastes of the season with his dishes. Ravioli Alla Vodka is a cheese-filled pasta with zesty vodka tomato cream sauce. The Butternut Squash Ravioli is topped with a sage sauce and toasted pumpkin seeds. There are choices to enjoy the dining experience including an indoor patio or intimate dining room. There is a full bar and gelato bar offering house-made flavors.
Related: Best 24-Hour Diners In Las Vegas
4480 Paradise Road
Las Vegas, Nevada 89169
(702) 364-5300
www.ferraroslasvegas.com
Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar is a family-owned and operated restaurant offering authentic Italian cuisine in a fine-dining atmosphere. Opened since 1985, the menu includes freshly made pastas and sauces with favorites such as ravioli. Agnolotti is filled with spinach, mascarpone, ricotta and mortadella topped with a light tear-drop tomato sauce. The extensive award-winning wine list adds to the meal as well as other choices including osso buco and Safe Harbor seafood.
The Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian
3355 Las Vegas Blvd. S.
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 677-3390
www.lasvegas.ottopizzeria.com
OTTO Enoteca e Pizzeria, created by culinary superstars ChefMario Batali and Joe Bastianich, combines an enoteca (Italian wine shop) with the delights of an authentic Italian cuisine. The menu is always evolving but a favorite is its Butternut Squash Ravioli Ricotta made with brown butter and sage. The blend of slightly sweet and savory flavors along with creamy ricotta cheese is a delight for any palate. Other selections include thin crust roman-style pizzas, antipasti meats and cheeses, salads, pastas and entrees.