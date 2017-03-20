Best Ravioli In Las Vegas

Ravioli is a type of dumpling with a filling between two layers of thin pasta dough. As part of Italian cuisine, the choices of ravioli are plentiful in Southern Nevada with different sauces and fillings. Whether a plant-based, cheese or meat filling, these Mediterranean dumplings delight the palate. In Las Vegas, these are some of the best places to try some of the best ravioli.

d.vino Italian Food & Wine Bar

Monte Carlo Resort and Casino3770 Las Vegas Blvd. S.Las Vegas, NV 89109(702) 730-7966

d.vino Italian Food and Wine Bar in the Monte Carlo Resort and Casino features Italian cuisine from the provinces of Umbria, Calabria, Lazio, Apulia and Basilicata. While many of the items on the menu are seasonal, favorites such as ravioli are still offered. Its Four Cheese Ravioli is made with a blend of with fresh mozzarella, ricotta cheese, mascarpone cheese and parmesan cheese filling with a spinach pasta topped with sauce made with Trebbiano wine and heirloom baby tomato and seasoned with fresh basil and oregano. Veal Ravioli combines veal with wild mushrooms, roasted baby onions, thyme, sherry and balsamic glazed shallots. Its Lobster & Shrimp Ravioli is filled with Maine lobster, shrimp, Ricotta and Grana Padano cheese and topped with a Cognac lobster cream sauce and chives. Its wine bar offers selections to pair with the meal and other choices include pizzas, salami bar and entrees.